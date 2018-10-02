7 Things to know about Lagos APC Governorship Primary

news

The Lagos APC governorship primary is ongoing across the state.

The battle for the governorship ticket is between Bola Tinubu backed Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu and sitting Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who is seeking a second term in office.

Here are a few things to note about the exercise:

1. The Lagos APC primary will be conducted in 377 wards across the constitutionally recognized 20 local governments in Lagos.

2. The mode of voting is called "open direct primaries", which means that every card carrying member of the APC is eligible to participate.

3. "Option A4" has been adopted for the Lagos primary. What this means is that delegates will queue behind the poster of their preferred candidate and counting will be done there and then; with the result for that ward announced immediately.

4. There will be no ballot box and ballot paper during the exercise. Party members will queue behind the posters of their preferred aspirant.

5. Accreditation for the election will commence at 9a.m. Voting will commence by 12 noon.

6. Members will show their APC Identification Card before being allowed to vote. No white slip will be accepted.

7. Chairman of the primary exercise, Tunde Balogun said “voters will be counted on the queue and recorded. After that, voting ends. The agents of aspirants will sign. Then, the results will be taken to the local governments, the final collation will be done at the state level.”