A total of 61 Senators have declared support for Ahmad Lawan Senate Presidency.

Senator Jibrin Barau, secretary of the Lawan Campaign Support group, made the announcement at a ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

According to Barau, a total of 60 senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one Young Progressives Party (YPP) senator would be voting for Lawan on Tuesday.

The lawmakers include; Oluremi Tinubu, Ibikunle Amosun, Yahaya Abdullahi, Kabiru Gaya, Tanko Almakura, Barau Jibrin, Sabi Abdullahi, amongst others.

"These lawmakers have agreed to vote for Senator Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday," Lawan said.

Speaking after the announcement, Senator Lawan said there would be more endorsements, especially from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before the election on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He promised to put in place a Senate that works for the ordinary Nigerian on the street.

The ninth National Assembly would be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.