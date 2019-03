The INEC Spokesman, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the commission was ready to deliver its mandate of conducting free and fair election.

Six political parties will be participating in the supplementary election at Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

The political parties are: Accord (A), Alliance for Democracy (AD), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he told NAN.

According to him, the already collated result of the March 9 House of Assembly election in the constituency shows that APC is leading with 8, 525 votes followed by PDP with 1, 786.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Sam Olumekun, had on Thursday in a statement said that the commission had concluded arrangement to conduct a supplementary election in nine polling units in the constituency.

Olumekun said that the election was declared inconclusive because of over-voting in the nine polling units covering two Registration Areas (Ward) of the constituency.

According to him, the affected polling units in Ibeju I Registration Area are polling units 001, 003, 004, 005, 006, and 009, while that of Iwerekun I Registration Area are polling units 002, 004, and 005.

He said that only voters with valid Permanent Voter Cards within the constituency would be allowed into the polling units to vote.

NAN reports that candidates of APC won in all the other 39 constituencies where the House of Assembly election has been concluded by the electoral umpire.