6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention

A total of 6,800 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in Abuja to elect the party’s new national officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates are expected to elect new officers into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) whose tenure expires on June 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the party’s National Executive Commitee (NEC) meeting in February, had insisted that the party should hold national convention to elect new NWC members at the expiration of the existing one led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

This followed a proposal for a one-year tenure extension made by the party’s NEC in an earlier meeting, a development the president said was not in line with the party’s Constitution.

Meanwhile, various state delegates were seen in different traditional attire, while musicians and traditional dancers took turns to entertain the crowd as they waited for the arrival of Buhari and other party chieftains.

Presiding officers were also seen watching over ballot boxes for the election, while security operatives remained alert.

A medical booth was stationed at strategic positions to handle any emergency medical situation.

The Abuja Eagle Square remained a no go area for non-delegates as invited guests followed tight security checks.

The VIP box had been reserved for the President, the Vice President, the Senate President, APC outgoing National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole is the party’s sole chairmanship aspirant following the withdrawal of three others from the race.