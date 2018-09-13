news

No fewer than 5000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state have dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC decampees from different local government of the Delta Central Senatorial District were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at a mega political rally held at the Ughelli Township Stadium on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

While receiving the defectors, Governor Okowa and the state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso, observed that PDP would have a smooth sail to victory in the 2019 general elections.

"It is a thing of joy that those who we described as big fish in the opposition have come to join us in the PDP," Okowa said.

"With these persons that have joined us today, it is a smooth victory for PDP in 2019. We are with God, we are with the people, we are not deceiving people, we tell our people the truth, we are working with our people.

"For the 2019 elections, we will hold on to our units and wards, we will not allow anybody to intimidate us, we will win the next election clearly with the massive support we have," he declared.

ALSO READ: Senate President visits Delta, consults with Gov. Okowa

Governor Okowa commended those who decamped to the PDP, adding that with the work his administration was doing in the state, the few persons remaining in opposition political parties will join the PDP before the 2019 general elections.

Esiso, who lauded the achievements of the PDP in Delta state the party would win the 2019 presidential election.

"Nigerians are tired of APC government,” Esiso announced. “They are tired of hunger that is why we must have a President of PDP extraction in Aso Rock in 2019.

“Today is to tell the world that the people of Delta Central are fully in support of Governor Okowa in 2019. We cannot follow a political rascal that will come to us every four years to deceive us, we will never accept those who will go to Abuja to disgrace us," he emphsaised.

APC members who decamped to the PDP include Col. Morrison Ideh, Chief Edward Ofomona, Chief Ochuko Johnson, Chief Reuben Oteri and Chief Samuel Umunedi.