5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

The political field offers various opportunities for individuals with a keen interest in public affairs, strong communication skills, and a knack for strategy.

In this article, we'll explore five ways to make money in the political realm without running for office.

1. Political consulting

Think of them as the architects of political success. Political consultants are the strategists behind successful political campaigns. They provide guidance on campaign strategies, messaging, fundraising, and outreach. If you have a talent for planning and a deep understanding of political dynamics, this career path can be highly lucrative.

Elsie Kanza (Tanzania) is an accomplished international development expert who has made a significant impact in political consulting. She has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) for many years, advising governments and organisations on economic and political strategies in Africa and beyond.

2. Campaign management

Campaign managers are the captains of political ships. They oversee the day-to-day operations of political campaigns, ensuring everything runs smoothly. From organising events to managing staff, they play a crucial role in getting candidates elected. Successful campaign managers receive salaries and performance-based bonuses.

Musalia Mudavadi is a Kenyan politician and former campaign manager. He has played a central role in managing political campaigns for various candidates in Kenya, including his own presidential campaigns.

3. Political fundraising

Money is the lifeblood of politics, and fundraisers are the ones who keep it flowing. They organise fundraising events, connect with donors, and develop effective fundraising strategies. Fundraisers often receive a percentage of the funds they raise, making this a potentially profitable venture for those with strong networking skills.

Ndi Kato is a Nigerian political strategist and fundraiser. She is known for her work in mobilising financial support for political candidates and initiatives in Nigeria. Ndi Kato has been involved in fundraising efforts for several political campaigns and causes, using her expertise to connect with donors and secure funding for various political endeavors. She worked for the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

4. Political journalism and media

If you have a way with words and a passion for politics, consider a career in political journalism or media. Journalists report on political events, analyse policies, and offer insights into the political landscape. Whether you work for a newspaper, TV network, or digital platform, you can earn income through salaries, freelance work, or syndication deals.

Ferial Haffajee is a renowned South African journalist who has made a significant impact in the field of political journalism. She has worked for various prominent South African media outlets and has covered a wide range of political topics, contributing to public discourse and awareness.

5. Lobbying

Lobbyists are influential advocates who work on behalf of organisations, corporations, or interest groups. They use their knowledge and connections to influence government decisions and policies. Successful lobbyists can earn substantial incomes, but it's essential to navigate this field with integrity and adherence to ethical standards.

