ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

Ima Elijah

These political career paths do not require you to be a politician

African leaders meet in Nigeria [Ripples]
African leaders meet in Nigeria [Ripples]

Recommended articles

The political field offers various opportunities for individuals with a keen interest in public affairs, strong communication skills, and a knack for strategy.

In this article, we'll explore five ways to make money in the political realm without running for office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Think of them as the architects of political success. Political consultants are the strategists behind successful political campaigns. They provide guidance on campaign strategies, messaging, fundraising, and outreach. If you have a talent for planning and a deep understanding of political dynamics, this career path can be highly lucrative.

Elsie Kanza [Leading Ladies Africa]
Elsie Kanza [Leading Ladies Africa] Pulse Nigeria

Elsie Kanza (Tanzania) is an accomplished international development expert who has made a significant impact in political consulting. She has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) for many years, advising governments and organisations on economic and political strategies in Africa and beyond.

Campaign managers are the captains of political ships. They oversee the day-to-day operations of political campaigns, ensuring everything runs smoothly. From organising events to managing staff, they play a crucial role in getting candidates elected. Successful campaign managers receive salaries and performance-based bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Musalia Mudavadi [The Standard]
Musalia Mudavadi [The Standard] Pulse Nigeria

Musalia Mudavadi is a Kenyan politician and former campaign manager. He has played a central role in managing political campaigns for various candidates in Kenya, including his own presidential campaigns.

Money is the lifeblood of politics, and fundraisers are the ones who keep it flowing. They organise fundraising events, connect with donors, and develop effective fundraising strategies. Fundraisers often receive a percentage of the funds they raise, making this a potentially profitable venture for those with strong networking skills.

Ndi Kato [Linkedin]
Ndi Kato [Linkedin] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ndi Kato is a Nigerian political strategist and fundraiser. She is known for her work in mobilising financial support for political candidates and initiatives in Nigeria. Ndi Kato has been involved in fundraising efforts for several political campaigns and causes, using her expertise to connect with donors and secure funding for various political endeavors. She worked for the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

If you have a way with words and a passion for politics, consider a career in political journalism or media. Journalists report on political events, analyse policies, and offer insights into the political landscape. Whether you work for a newspaper, TV network, or digital platform, you can earn income through salaries, freelance work, or syndication deals.

Ferial Haffajee [Journalism UK]
Ferial Haffajee [Journalism UK] Pulse Nigeria

Ferial Haffajee is a renowned South African journalist who has made a significant impact in the field of political journalism. She has worked for various prominent South African media outlets and has covered a wide range of political topics, contributing to public discourse and awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lobbyists are influential advocates who work on behalf of organisations, corporations, or interest groups. They use their knowledge and connections to influence government decisions and policies. Successful lobbyists can earn substantial incomes, but it's essential to navigate this field with integrity and adherence to ethical standards.

Mariam Maktoub
Mariam Maktoub Pulse Nigeria

Mariam Maktoub Mohammed (Nigeria) transitioned into a career as a lobbyist after years as a political PR strategist. She founded the Maktoub Magazine, which provides legal and lobbying services.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running