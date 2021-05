The defectors are; Pever Jacob, Chairman, Bar council ward, Ibrahim Hassan, Central South Mission ward , Audu Jacob, Chairman of Modern Market ward, Tor Joseph and Orshio Clifford of Walomayo and Mbalagh council wards.

The ward chairmen were received by Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Terwase Orbunde on behalf of the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ortom hailed the decision of the defectors for abandoning the APC, which he described as a failed political party that could not secure the lives of people and revive the economy of the country.