5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

On Monday, May 9, 2022, the APC presidential nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress were bought in Jonathan’s name.

Prior to the purchase of the forms, the ex-president appeared to have distanced himself from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was kicked out of power by President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) seven years ago.

However, the party that rose to power with a promise to fix the nation and turn around the fortune of the country did not hit the ground running, rather the APC conveniently attacked and blamed Jonathan's government for every problem it struggled to address.

Here are five times the ruling party and President Buhari blamed Jonathan for the country’s many problems.

You’re a Push and Start President

In August 2019, the APC attacked Jonathan over remarks he reportedly made about the Bayelsa APC chapter.

Jonathan was reported to have said that the ruling party in Bayelsa did not have the political strength to win the state governorship poll scheduled for November 16, 2019.

The ex-president was also reported to have said that the APC lacked presence at the ward, local government, and state levels to win the governorship election.

Reacting, the APC’s spokesperson at the time, Yekini Nabena, described Jonathan as “a push and start President”.

Nabina said, “Former President Jonathan is attempting to rewrite history on presidential elections conducted under his watch in Bayelsa while he was president.

“He never won as votes never counted. Aided by security agents, election results were simply announced by the election body in favour of the PDP.

You’re habitually negligent

The APC in October 2019, had another opportunity to attack Jonathan when David Cameron, former UK Prime Minister launched a book entitled: “For the Record”.

In the book, Cameron had accused Jonathan of not allowing the British government to rescue some of the Chibok schoolgirls who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

Reacting to the allegation by Cameron, Jonathan said the former British prime minister lied against him because his government refused to legalise homosexuality.

But the APC would not buy Jonathan’s claim. The party said there was no need for him to deny the allegations because Nigerians know of his negligence.

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state, the party said.

Buhari blames Jonathan for rot in health sector

Three years into his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari realised that the immediate past administration led by Goodluck Jonathan was responsible for the rot in the health sector.

While delivering his speech at the 58th Annual Delegates Meeting and scientific conference of the Nigeria Medical Association in May 2018, Buhari who was represented at the event by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said the Jonathan administration failed to seize the opportunity to invest in the health sector.

Buhari blames Jonathan for ‘a sick economy

It is probably a general belief in the Buhari’s government that the Jonathan government did absolutely nothing to improve the country’s economy.

In May 2018, President Buhari announced to Nigerians that its administration was doing its best to revamp the ailing economy it inherited from Jonathan’s administration.

“This Administration has therefore focused on revamping the ailing economy it inherited in 2015. In 2016, the Government executed an expansionary budget and developed the Strategic Implementation Plan.”

Buhari made this claim in a nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 19th democracy anniversary.

Buhari criticises Jonathan over terrorism

In December 2015, President Buhari criticised Jonathan for failing to stop Boko Haram during his tenure.

The President said the terrorists have continued to operate due to the previous government’s “abuse of trust in the purchase of equipment and other ammunition to fight the war against Boko Haram”.

“Unfortunately for us as a people, we uncovered that billions of Naira and hundreds of millions of dollars were expended by the previous government to acquire good equipment and ammunition so that the military can use, but unfortunately, there was abuse of trust at various levels that cost Nigeria a lot of lives and goodwill,” Buhari said.

Despite all the insults the APC had hauled at Jonathan, some members of the party still consider the ex-president a worthy candidate to represent the party in the 2023 presidential election.