The Osun State gubernatorial election will take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is making all efforts to ensure it is a success.

Ahead of the election, the electoral commission has issued directives to voters on what they are expected to do to ensure a hitch-free election on Saturday.

In a video posted on the commission's official Twitter account (@inecnigeria), on Thursday, September, 20, voters were advised on a list of five things to do.

Here's a quick rundown of INEC's advise to Osun State voters:

1. You will not be allowed to take your mobile phones, especially camera phones, into the voting cubicle .

"Give a trusted third party to hold it for you," INEC advised.

2. Ensure that nobody sees how you thumbprint your ballot paper.

"A security agent should be close by to ensure that," INEC warned.

3. Do not take a picture of your ballot paper or allow anybody to take a picture of your ballot paper.

4. Roll your ballot paper properly as demonstrated by the presiding officer at the commencement of the election.

5. Cast your ballot in the ballot box without showing it to anybody and proceed to watch the rest of the process from afar.

48 candidates to contest

Even though 48 candidates will be on the ballot paper for Saturday's election, it is expected to be closely contested between Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).