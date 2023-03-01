ADVERTISEMENT
5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi finished second in the presidential race but won the same number of states as the eventual winner and the first runner-up.

Despite all the odds against him, including running on a party without a structure and national spread, the former Anambra State governor put up a more than decent fight against his two main rivals who are far more experienced than him in politics.

The final figures, as announced in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to beat his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi who recorded 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

However, nothing could separate the top three candidates as far as number of states won is concerned with Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi winning 12 states apiece and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso clinching only Kano State.

Pulse did a deep dive into the results and found the top five states that gave Obi the biggest votes.

It should be noted that the below list is based on the highest number of votes scored in these states by the candidate and not the margin of victory.

  1. Anambra - 584,621
  2. Lagos - 584,454
  3. Plateau - 466,272
  4. Enugu - 428,640
  5. Edo - 331,163
