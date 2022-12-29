5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

Since he announced his presidential ambition earlier in the year, Obi has largely been perceived on social media as the candidate that would turn around the fortune of the country if elected.

The former Governor of Anambra State is currently one of the three presidential candidates enjoying nationwide acceptance ahead of the election.

In fact, some of the projections and permutations ahead of the election have suggested that Obi has an upper hand over Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But while Obi enjoys online support from the youths who are clamouring for his presidency, his presidential ambition is not receiving the blessings of some power brokers in his region.

Here’s the list of five southeast leaders, who do not support Obi’ presidential aspiration.

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has unequivocally opposed Obi’s presidency, predicting that the LP candidate would not win the 2023 election.

Soludo, who is rooting for Atiku believes Obi’s candidacy would negatively affect the Southeast’s support for Atiku because the region politically and traditionally seems to belong to the PDP.

However, with Obi in the race, Atiku’s chances in the region will be jeopardised as the popularity of the LP candidate in the region continues to grow ahead of the election.

Fr Ejike Mbaka

In June, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Catholic Chaplaincy, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka declared that Obi cannot become the President of Nigeria.

The Man of God warned Nigerians against voting for the former Governor of Anambra, saying Obi is too stingy to be the leader of the country.

He said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

Arthur Eze

Anambra billionaire and businessman, Arthur Eze is not convinced that Obi has what it takes to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said after listening to the Labour Party presidential candidate on the number of states he thought he could win, he advised him not to waste his money. The billionaire believes it’s not yet time for Obi to present himself for the presidency.

He, therefore, dissociated himself from his presidential dream and even advised the LP candidate to withdraw from the race.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

In August, Chimaroke Nnamani in a statement he personally signed called on the people of Enugu State to reject the pressure to vote for Peter Obi.

Describing Obidients advocates as noisy, loud and intolerant lots in the statement, the former Governor of Enugu State urged the residents of the state not to allow Obidients to inherit their labour in the PDP.

Though Nnamani campaigned for the PDP in the statement, his social media posts have significantly been promoting Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Chief Victor Oye

One month after Obi emerged as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Victor Oye, the National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), prophesied that Obi’s presidential ambition would hit the rock.

He said, ‘unless Obi returns to APGA, he would not achieve anything politically’.