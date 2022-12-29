ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi is currently one of the three presidential candidates enjoying nationwide acceptance ahead of the election.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Since he announced his presidential ambition earlier in the year, Obi has largely been perceived on social media as the candidate that would turn around the fortune of the country if elected.

The former Governor of Anambra State is currently one of the three presidential candidates enjoying nationwide acceptance ahead of the election.

In fact, some of the projections and permutations ahead of the election have suggested that Obi has an upper hand over Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But while Obi enjoys online support from the youths who are clamouring for his presidency, his presidential ambition is not receiving the blessings of some power brokers in his region.

Here’s the list of five southeast leaders, who do not support Obi’ presidential aspiration.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has unequivocally opposed Obi’s presidency, predicting that the LP candidate would not win the 2023 election.

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)
Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes) Pulse Nigeria

Soludo, who is rooting for Atiku believes Obi’s candidacy would negatively affect the Southeast’s support for Atiku because the region politically and traditionally seems to belong to the PDP.

However, with Obi in the race, Atiku’s chances in the region will be jeopardised as the popularity of the LP candidate in the region continues to grow ahead of the election.

In June, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Catholic Chaplaincy, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka declared that Obi cannot become the President of Nigeria.

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka. (Premium Times)
Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka. (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

The Man of God warned Nigerians against voting for the former Governor of Anambra, saying Obi is too stingy to be the leader of the country.

He said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

Anambra billionaire and businessman, Arthur Eze is not convinced that Obi has what it takes to win the 2023 presidential election.

Arthur Eze. (Tribune)
Arthur Eze. (Tribune) Pulse Nigeria

He said after listening to the Labour Party presidential candidate on the number of states he thought he could win, he advised him not to waste his money. The billionaire believes it’s not yet time for Obi to present himself for the presidency.

He, therefore, dissociated himself from his presidential dream and even advised the LP candidate to withdraw from the race.

In August, Chimaroke Nnamani in a statement he personally signed called on the people of Enugu State to reject the pressure to vote for Peter Obi.

Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani
Ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani ece-auto-gen

Describing Obidients advocates as noisy, loud and intolerant lots in the statement, the former Governor of Enugu State urged the residents of the state not to allow Obidients to inherit their labour in the PDP.

Though Nnamani campaigned for the PDP in the statement, his social media posts have significantly been promoting Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

One month after Obi emerged as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Victor Oye, the National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), prophesied that Obi’s presidential ambition would hit the rock.

Victor Oye (Punch)
Victor Oye (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

He said, ‘unless Obi returns to APGA, he would not achieve anything politically’.

According to Oye, Obi, who dumped the APGA for the PDP in 2014 took a vow that he would never leave the party under which he served as the Governor of Anambra State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands ₦5bn over killing of member

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands ₦5bn over killing of member

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit, 3 dead

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit, 3 dead

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Arthur Eze and Peter Obi. (Kanyi Daily News)

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi.

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]