5 disqualified candidates appeal against disqualification, ahead of PDP convention

A 24-member committee will rule on the appeal applications.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]
About five disqualified Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have appealed against their disqualification, ahead of the party's October 30 National Convention.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Chairman of the convention screening sub-committee, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen at the beginning of the sub-committee's sitting in Abuja on Tuesday.

"On the whole we received about five appeals, one is in respect of non-clearance of Mr Akintan Kareem, a deputy national secretary candidate.

"There is also a petition in respect of clearance of one Timothy Osadolor, a deputy national youth leader candidate from Edo for not being a party member.

"Another petitions is in respect of one Usman Shehu a national youth leader candidate for alleged certificate forgery and age falsification.

"We also received an appeal in respect of another candidate Mohammed Usman seeking to be the youth leader, we also received a petition against the clarence of Mr Taofeek Arapaja an aspirant for the office of deputy chairman for south," he said.

Ekweremadu added, "We received another petitions in respect of the clearance of Senator Sam Anyanwu a national secretary candidate, claiming that he has took the party to court previously, against its constitution without exploring internal mechanism of the party for complain."

He said that the committee also received a petition in respect of the disqualification of Dr Eddy Olafeso a national publicity secretary candidate.

Ekweremadu said that the 24 member committee drawn from different parts of the country, were people with vast knowledge and experience, whom the party believe would be able to correct any injustice if there's any.

"We will listen to all those that have written to us and hear from them.

"We will look at the documents before us and possibly we reconvene to look at the presentations and documents before us and be able to drop a report which we send to the party as soon as possible.

"When we are done, we also invite you again to brief you on outcome of our assignments," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the main Screening Committee had earlier disqualified three aspirants from participating at the October 30 convention.

The Chairman of the Convention Committee and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa disclosed this during the unveiling of the party's national convention logo and promotional materials.

