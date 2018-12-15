5 big things to expect in Nigerian politics in 2019

news

2019 will, no doubt, be a big year for Nigeria, most especially because millions of Nigerians will march to the polls to make electoral decisions that'll shape the country for the next four years, or even years after it.

While it's impossible to state with any certainty what events will play out when the new year hits, there are a few things that we expect to happen that'll go into the nation's history books.

1. New president or old president?

Of all the decisions that Nigerians will have to make at the polls next year the biggest one has to be the election to choose the nation's next president .

President Muhammadu Buhari is contesting for re-election and will face not one or 10 opponents, but 78 people who are hoping to displace him from the Presidential Villa.

The result of the polls could see Buhari continue as president or a new old face or a new new face replace him. It'll be interesting to see it play out.

2. The rise of the Third Force

With the 2019 presidential election billed as a straight contest between President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, many have failed to give acclaimed Third Force candidates any hope of success at the polls .

Despite the odds stacked against them, these candidates remain undaunted and keep walking tall and selling their ideas of a better future to the Nigerian people.

With 91 political parties currently registered in Nigeria and 89 confirmed to field candidates for the 2019 elections, the ground is fertile for at least one party or candidate to challenge the status quo.

Who it will be is anyone's guess.

3. Saraki's (im)possible return as Senate President

Senate President Bukola Saraki has had a rather interesting year, from battling his false assets declaration case at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to fighting allegations of links with armed robbers, to fighting off an active impeachment campaign against him.

Since he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, there have been relentless calls for him to resign or be impeached as leader of the APC majority Senate.

Despite the onslaught led by APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the Senate President appears to have triumphed over possible impeachment as lawmakers elected to sheathe their swords.

However, his return as Senate President after the 2019 general elections will depend heavily on which major party wins the upper legislative chamber.

If the APC wins the Senate, it's incredibly hard to see how the former Kwara State governor returns to the seat of Number Three Citizen.

4. New leadership in House of Representatives

It's difficult to see past the general elections, which is why everything on this list revolves around it and not past it.

Just like in the Senate, the House of Representatives is expected to undergo a leadership change in 2019 especially if the APC also wins the lower legislative chamber.

Current Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, followed in Saraki's footsteps to dump the APC for the PDP and has had his leadership called into question as a result.

If the APC wins the chamber at the polls next year, current House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, will appear to be the obvious choice to benefit and be elected Speaker.

5. Presidential debate

The Nigerian Election Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) announced last month that presidential candidates taking part in the 2019 presidential election will get the first stab at one another in a presidential debate scheduled for January 19, 2019.

The Nigerian electorates have demanded relentlessly for candidates to face off so as to sort and decide on who has the best vision for the country going forward, and this debate gives a platform to these demands.

However, it's still unclear if President Buhari will attend the debate as the Director-General of his campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed last month that he made the decision for him to not appear for the 2015 debate because it was deemed to be unnecessary.

If he does show up, it'll make for some truly incredible spectacle to watch him face the people challenging him for the seat in the Presidential Villa.