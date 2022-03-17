5 aspirants buy APC chairmanship forms ahead of convention

Five aspirants have purchased the chairmanship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s convention.
About 4,000 delegates are expected to participate in the upcoming APC national convention.
This was announced in a statement on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju.
The aspirants who have picked their nomination forms include former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdulahi Adamu, another former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume.
Others are Malam Saliu Mustapha, and former governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.
Despite the party’s decision to zone the chairmanship position to the North- Central, there have been speculations that a former governor of Borno, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, from North East may pick his chairmanship forms soon.
