5 aspirants buy APC chairmanship forms ahead of convention

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju.

The aspirants who have picked their nomination forms include former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdulahi Adamu, another former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume.

Others are Malam Saliu Mustapha, and former governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

Despite the party’s decision to zone the chairmanship position to the North- Central, there have been speculations that a former governor of Borno, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, from North East may pick his chairmanship forms soon.