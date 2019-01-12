The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the decampees were received by Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman, APC South, on behalf of the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomonle at the launching of the state governorship campaign in Minna on Saturday.

They include Mr Ahmed Ibeto, Alhaji Hanafi Sudan, Mr Ahmed Baka, Mr Umaru Ahmed popularly known as Dogon Koli.

Ibeto, who spoke on behalf of the decampees, gave assurance to work with the party to ensure the victory of APC during the general election.

At the occasion, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, expressed optimism that APC would win big at the forthcoming poll.

He said work had been completed on the Baro Port project, which would soon be commissioned as part of effort to boost the economy of the state.

“I want to tell you that President Muhammadu Buhari is very committed to the well-being of Nigerians. The Lagos to Kano railway project is one of such commitments of this administration to ease movement of our people.

“The completion of Baro Port shows that this administration mean well,” he said.

Osinbajo, however described Gov. Abubakar Bello as”a young and hardworking man who deserves another four years to continue with the infrastructure development of the state.

He appealed to the people of the state to support the re-election bid of the governor as well as other candidates of APC.

Earlier, Bello expressed confidence that APC would win the forthcoming general election and appealed to the people to come out and vote massively for APC candidates.

Mr Rotimi Ameachi, Director General of Buhari Campaign Organisation, urged the electorate not to take the forthcoming general election for granted.

He said that the election was between the rich and the poor, describing PDP as “a party that stole resources meant for Nigerians for 16 years.

Ameachi noted that the present administration had delivered on its 2015 campaign promises to fight corruption, insecurity and ensure economic development.