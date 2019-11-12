Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has been clamping down on the media to prepare the grounds for the launch of his third term campaign.

“Our country has gone to the dogs, and the media must help. That is why the war is against the media because, for the 2023 race, the media must be silenced.

“You may have a third term campaign very soon. Very soon, they are going to destroy all possible opponents and they have started. So, by the time they bring in the third term agenda, the media would have been gone but we are not going to allow it,” Sahara Reporters quoted Falana as saying at an event in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Falana also flayed Buhari for signing the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) bill into law from a London apartment.

“No serious president, apart from a Banana republic, would go to a private house in any country and sign a law. The bill has to be signed into law in the office of the president of a country,” he said.

The renowned lawyer would go on to reference a court judgment that makes it illegal for government activities to take place outside of government offices.

“They tried to deceive us that the bill was signed in the Nigerian house. No, it was signed in an undisclosed house in the United Kingdom,” Falana was quoted as saying.

In October, President Buhari had to denounce rumours that he was mulling a third term in office when his constitutionally permissible second elapses in May of 2023.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as president.

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change,” Buhari said through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Nigeria’s presidents and governors are only allowed two-terms of eight years in office.

In 2006, then President Olusegun Obasanjo’s bid to insert a third term amendment bill into the constitution, was foiled by parliament.

Buhari, 76, commenced his second term in office on May 29, 2019.