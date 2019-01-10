Mr Christian Elekwa, Electoral Officer in the area, made the call in Nsukka on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Elekwa said that 18,148 PVCs were collected from the 55, 338 PVCs sent to the Nsukka office of INEC between March 2017 and January 2019.

According to him, as at yesterday (Wednesday) Nsukka residents have 18,148 PVCs out of the 55, 338 leaving 37,190 uncollected.

Elekwa urged those yet to collect their voters’ cards to do so to enable them to vote candidates of their choice during the general elections in February and March.

He expressed satisfaction with the number of cards collected so far, adding that some staff of the commission had been sent to wards in the area to make it easier for people to collect their cards.

The officer said that the initiative had increased the number of cards being collected on a daily basis.

Elekwa said that community stakeholders had been urged to mobilise their people to collect their cards.

“I am happy that from the increase in card collection, it shows that the stakeholders have mobilised their people,” he said.

He urged those whose names were in the register but could not find their PVCs to exercise patience as their names were being compiled and would be sent to the ICT department for rectification.