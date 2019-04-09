Thirty-five senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly thrown their weight behind Ali Ndume for the position of Senate President in the ninth National Assembly.

Those rooting for Ndume are mostly drawn from first time senators and a few former governors who feel slighted by the "bullying tendencies" of the national chairman, Adam Oshiomhole.

The APC Senators who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed displeasure with the leadership of the ruling party over the alleged imposition of Ahmed Lawan on its members in the upper legislative chamber.

The lawmakers expressed disappointment at Lawan over comments credited to the Senate Leader that "all APC State governors have donated their Senators to him to ensure his victory".

"We are not happy over claims by Lawan that APC governors have donated their Senators-elect to him in order to realise his Senate Presidency," the lawmaker said.

"Even they have gone ahead to share the Juicy Committees to Senators-elect that are favourable to the imposition."

The lawmakers lamented an alleged attempt to intimidate and harass some of them with using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), adding that they have uncovered plans by the party to "plant spies in the gallery of the chamber to monitor the elections".

The lawmakers who spoke on the sideline of their induction exercise holding at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, asked the APC to retrace its steps to avoid the pitfall of 2015 when it lost the seat of deputy Senate Presidency to the main opposition.

Senator Ndume, a ranking member in the Senate, was a former leader in the upper chamber.