Thirty-four political parties in Ogun State under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as their preferred candidate for the election.

Rising from an enlarged meeting held at the Sagamu residence of the former Governor of Ogun State and Deputy Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, (South), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the leadership of the political parties and their candidates at all levels unanimously alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in its electoral promises to the people.

They described Atiku as a credible alternative "going by his leadership qualities and track records of achievements" both in the private and public sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun Labour Party, its former Chairman and House of Representatives candidate, Comrade Niyi Osoba noted that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to deliver on its campaign promise to Nigerians.

In his remarks, Otunba Daniel appreciated the leadership of the coalition for their sensitiveness and concern for the nation's future and welfare of her citizenry.

According to him, the current situation in the country calls for a radical departure from the status quo which could only be achieved through collective efforts and engagement of all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of their political inclination.

"What you have done today has further driven home the decision by 47 political parties throughout the federation which had earlier pledged their support for Atiku Abubakar at the national level," he said.

Daniel stressed that: "It will be recalled that the current government based its campaign on three major issues of provision of security, fighting corruption and improvement of the economy none of which they executed as we speak.

Instead, they revised the fortunes of the country from one of the largest economies in the third world during former President Jonathan's era to poverty capital of the world according to global statistics.

"It has come to a stage where we have to rescue the country and this cannot be successfully done by one political party but a joint effort of all.

"It therefore becomes expedient to present a formidable united front to wrest power form the incumbent party, APC.

"The choice of Atiku as the preferred candidate is germane because everybody will have a sense of belonging in the government of inclusiveness of the PDP under the watch of the former Vice President Atiku who has promised to restructure the country on assumption of office", Daniel concluded.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of Afenifere in Ogun State, Chief Kunle Majekodunmi, Ogun PDP Deputy Chairman, Chief Ibukun Ojosipe and Barrister Gboyega Okenla.

The gathering which also had the representatives of the Igbo, Hausa and South-South communities as well as that of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Chief Razak Eyiowuawi, and the National Chairman of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).