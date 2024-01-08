30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

The office stated this in a statement Emmanuel Odoemelam in Aba on Monday.

“The Senate Committee Chairman made the gesture out of his magnanimity as such has lasted since 1986 before he joined politics.

“He personally supervised the sharing formula of the largesse to make sure no group was short- changed.

“The palliatives were personally funded and not from federal government,” he said.

He said that Kalu had the human heart to make the lives of his constituents worth living.

“He is doing everything possible to reduce the pressure of the harsh economic situation on his constituents,” he stated.

He advised those making such insinuations to cease but appreciate commitment toward enhancing the people’s wellbeing.

“When it is time to share constituency projects, such will be announced publicly.

