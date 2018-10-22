Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

300 aggrieved aspirants dump APC in Kano

300 aggrieved aspirants dump APC in Kano

The aspirants said their decision was due to gross injustice allegedly meted out to them during the recent primary elections.

  • Published:
300 aggrieved aspirants dump APC in Kano play

PDP rally (Illustration)

(Punch)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

No fewer than 300 aspirants who had contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have dumped the party.

The aspirants said their decision was due to “gross injustice” allegedly meted out to them during the recent primary elections.

The spokesman of the aggrieved aspirants, Sen Isah Zarewa disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after a meeting of the aggrieved aspirants at his residence in Kano on Monday.

“In any democratic dispensation, the issue of internal democracy must be allowed to take precedence when it comes to the issue of according one the leverage to contest for a position of his choice

“From what had transpired during the primary elections, the norm of internal democracy was blatantly submerged,” he said.

He noted that the spate of internal wrangling in the party in the wake of the disputed primaries would not have arisen, if all the contestants in the state were fully convinced that there was no foul play or any gimmick.

“We were highly offended because our grievances have not been heard by the leadership of our party at all levels. one can clearly understand that we were treated badly.

“We are all stakeholders in making the APC great and have the capacity to ensure its victory at the polls. we were made to believe that we are no longer relevant, hence our decision to pull out,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gov Ganduje allegedly receives from contractor [VIDEO]

He said for a party like the APC to lose about 300 of its members who contested for various positions, would be detrimental to its survival.

Zarewa said even though they have not yet pointed the direction they were heading to in terms of the party they are decamping to, they still wanted the people to know that they have finally left the APC.

He, therefore, called on their supporters and well wishers to join them, stressing that those who forced them out of APC would in the near future regret their action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbakabullet
2 Oshiomhole alleges plot to remove him by powerful APC membersbullet
3 Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President...bullet

Related Articles

Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?
Amosun dismisses alleged defection from APC after meeting with Buhari
Nasarawa APC Reps candidate denies allegation of sexual gratification
Oshiomhole alleges plot to remove him by powerful APC members
South-West leaders are satisfied with Atiku's SGF promise - Ogunlewe
Another APC senator dumps ruling party

Politics

200,000 Atiku followers decamp to APC, says he abandoned them
200,000 Atiku followers decamp to APC, says he abandoned them
APC to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
Another APC senator dumps ruling party
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's regime
Sowore picks medical expert, Dr. Rabiu  Ahmed Rufai, as running mate
Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?
Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?
X
Advertisement