3 senators dump PDP for 'peaceful' APC

Senators Ya'U Sahabi (Zamfara North), Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), and Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) all made their defections official in letters read during plenary on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Sahabi blamed internal crisis in the party in Zamfara as the reason for his defection to the 'peaceful and more formidable' APC.

Both Zamfara lawmakers followed in the footsteps of Governor Bello Matawalle who was officially welcomed into the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Speaking on his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate on Wednesday, Nwaoboshi said the PDP in Delta was guilty of 'tyranny and gross failure of leadership'.

The senator was welcomed to the party by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Mohammed Hassan (Zamfara Central) also officially resigned from the PDP during Tuesday's plenary, and has joined the APC.