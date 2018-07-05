Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

3 things Emmanuel Macron taught Nigerian politicians

Emmanuel Macron 3 things France President taught Nigerian politicians

Here are 3 lessons France President Emmanuel Macron left the Nigerian politician when he came visiting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 things Emmanuel Macron taught Nigerian politicians play President Buhari and France President Macron at the Aso Villa (Twitter/@MBuhari)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France President Emmanuel Macron spent two days in Nigeria, dishing out charm offensives by the bucket load and feeling cool with the nation’s hipsters and millennials.

Macron also left quite some lessons for the Nigerian politician. We picked out three for the discerning.

1. It’s actually possible to fix roads and on time

Days before Macron arrived Nigeria, the Lagos State government went to work at a frenetic pace.

The roads leading to the Afrika Shrine of the Kutis were fixed, the entire Afrika Shrine environ was given a facelift and the Lagos State traffic control personnel were on their best behavior.

Police officers looked sharp and looked the part. Lagos was putting on a show for one of the most powerful leaders of the free world.

Shugaban kasar Faransa Emmanuel Macron ya ziyarci "African Shrine"na Fela dake Legas domin raya al'adar Afrika play France President Emmanuel Macron addresses the audience at the Afrika Shrine (Pulse)

 

Lagos is famous for its horrible, pot-hole ridden inner city roads. It’s a chore to find stretches of good roads linking the other in the suburbs of Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja, Surulere, Ogba, Yaba, Obalende, Okokomaiko or Somolu.

However, in a week, Agidingbi (where the Afrika Shrine) is located, wore a new look because Macron was coming to town; and the whole of Ikeja was rid of refuse.

If Macron taught us anything, it is that the Lagos State government and other State governments can actually fix inner city roads and on time too. Impressive.

2. Young people deserve a chance in Nigerian politics

Macron was born in 1977, the same year now President Buhari was serving as Petroleum Minister. Buhari was military president from 1983 to 1985 before he was sacked by a coup. Macron was eight years old at the time of the coup.

It’s 2018 and Buhari is President of Nigeria and Macron who was in diapers in the 70s and 80s, is pumping fists and taking pictures with Buhari as a world leader in his own right.

It says a lot about our political system that young Nigerians have been shut out of the decision making organs of the biggest political parties through the years.

play Emmanuel Macron takes in the atmosphere at the Afrika Shrine (@AkinwunmiAmbode)

 

Chaps in Macron’s age bracket like Fela Durotoye and Kingsley Moghalu are being told to run as local government chairmen or legislators before dreaming of becoming presidents.

In Nigeria, politics really belongs to the geriatrics and the likes of Macron don't stand a chance here.

3. Macron answered questions like he knows what he’s talking about

Emmanuel Macron was at home as he took questions from the audience at the Afrika Shrine and from the media at the Villa. He had answers at the tip of his fingers without mumbling or looking at a piece of paper.

Your favorite Nigerian politician could never.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Adams Oshiomhole APC Chairman appeals to R-APC rebels, Ndume dismisses groupbullet
2 nPDP Mass defection looms in APC as Buhari 'rejects' meeting Saraki,...bullet
3 2019 Election How OBJ, ex-Generals are reportedly plotting to remove...bullet

Related Articles

Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrine
Emmanuel Macron President hails Fela, speaks on fondest memories as an intern in Abuja
Emmanuel Macron President says France cannot solve Africa’s problem
Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting Nigerians
Emmanuel Macron French President to visit Buhari, Afrika Shrine
Buhari, Macron Nigeria, France sign $475m agreements on social amenities, reforestation
Emmanuel Macron Here is a detailed plan for traffic diversion for French President’s visit to Afrika Shrine
Buhari President thanks Macron for commitment towards Nigeria

Politics

Nigerian parties are mere vehicles to office - Tambuwal
Tambuwal Nigerian political parties are mere vehicles to office, not ideologically-based
A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed-APC (R-APC), has issued a statement announcing its national executives. Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman.
Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman
New APC faction emerges in Abuja
In Abuja New APC faction emerges
No fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In Lagos 500 PDP members defect to APC