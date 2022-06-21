RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 more senators dump APC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the ruling party.

Floor-of-the-senate- WithinNigeria (1)
Floor-of-the-senate- WithinNigeria (1)

The senators are: Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

Recommended articles

The notices of their resignation and defection are contained in three separate letters read during plenary by the President of the Senate President, on Tuesday.

While Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gumau, on the other hand, defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kaita’s letter reads, “As senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the APC and registration declaration for the PDP.

“My resignation from the APC was borne out of the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the State Government and Leadership of the Party in Katsina State, where small people like me do not have a chance.

“I have since been joyfully and graciously accepted into the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State.”

On his part, Alimikhena, explained that his decision to resign from the APC was as a result of “continuing and multifaceted crisis that has bedeviled the APC in his senatorial district.

“This has created parallel executives that has undermined internal discipline, cohesion and focus.”

The defection by the three lawmakers has reduced the total number of APC senators from 70 to 67 in the upper chamber.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

3 more senators dump APC

3 more senators dump APC

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)