3 interesting politicians born in December, what zodiac says about them

Here's a glimpse into some of them:

Goodluck Jonathan (born December 20, 1957)

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14th President of Nigeria, served from 2010 to 2015. He is known for his conciliatory approach to politics and his efforts to promote peace and stability in the country. People born from 22nd November to 21st December are said to have Sagittarius as their zodiac. The strong psychic and emotional nature of a December 20 Sagittarius belies an outwardly breezy attitude. Their personality is like a chameleon that offers something different to everyone

Nyesom Wike (born December 13, 1966)

Pulse Nigeria

The 6th Governor of Rivers State, serving from 2015 - 2023. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is known for his outspoken nature and his commitment to infrastructural development in his state.

Eccentricity marks the personality of a Sagittarius born on December 13 . They see risks as signposts to challenges. They have enormous confidence yet can admit when they are wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari (born December 17, 1942)

Pulse Nigeria