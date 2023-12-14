ADVERTISEMENT
3 interesting politicians born in December, what zodiac says about them

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and President Buhari at the Presidential Inauguration on May 29, 2015, in Abuja.
December is a birth month for many prominent Nigerian politicians, each with their own unique contributions to the nation's history and development.

Here's a glimpse into some of them:

President Goodluck Jonathan
President Goodluck Jonathan ece-auto-gen
The 14th President of Nigeria, served from 2010 to 2015. He is known for his conciliatory approach to politics and his efforts to promote peace and stability in the country. People born from 22nd November to 21st December are said to have Sagittarius as their zodiac. The strong psychic and emotional nature of a December 20 Sagittarius belies an outwardly breezy attitude. Their personality is like a chameleon that offers something different to everyone

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
The 6th Governor of Rivers State, serving from 2015 - 2023. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is known for his outspoken nature and his commitment to infrastructural development in his state.

Eccentricity marks the personality of a Sagittarius born on December 13 . They see risks as signposts to challenges. They have enormous confidence yet can admit when they are wrong.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Buhari is the immediate past President of Nigeria and a retired major general in the Nigerian Army. He has served as Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and was elected President in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Buhari is known for his anti-corruption stance and his focus on security and economic development. A Sagittarius born on December 17 is a material realist.

