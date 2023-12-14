December is a birth month for many prominent Nigerian politicians, each with their own unique contributions to the nation's history and development.
3 interesting politicians born in December, what zodiac says about them
Recommended articles
Here's a glimpse into some of them:
Goodluck Jonathan (born December 20, 1957)
The 14th President of Nigeria, served from 2010 to 2015. He is known for his conciliatory approach to politics and his efforts to promote peace and stability in the country. People born from 22nd November to 21st December are said to have Sagittarius as their zodiac. The strong psychic and emotional nature of a December 20 Sagittarius belies an outwardly breezy attitude. Their personality is like a chameleon that offers something different to everyone
Nyesom Wike (born December 13, 1966)
The 6th Governor of Rivers State, serving from 2015 - 2023. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is known for his outspoken nature and his commitment to infrastructural development in his state.
Eccentricity marks the personality of a Sagittarius born on December 13 . They see risks as signposts to challenges. They have enormous confidence yet can admit when they are wrong.
President Muhammadu Buhari (born December 17, 1942)
Buhari is the immediate past President of Nigeria and a retired major general in the Nigerian Army. He has served as Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and was elected President in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Buhari is known for his anti-corruption stance and his focus on security and economic development. A Sagittarius born on December 17 is a material realist.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng