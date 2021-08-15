RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 APC governors hold closed-door meeting with Ladoja in Ibadan

Authors:

bayo wahab

The meeting, which was said to have started around 1:35pm, lasted till around 2:30pm

Rasheed Ladoja, former governor of Oyo state (PM News)
Rasheed Ladoja, former governor of Oyo state (PM News)

Three governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have visited the Ibadan home of former Oyo Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Recommended articles

Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) were said to have been led into Ladoja’s residence by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (Oyo North), Oloye Sharafadeen Alli, and Hon. Bimbo Adepoju.

According to TheNation, unconfirmed sources claimed the meeting was aimed at bringing the politician to the ruling APC.

It was also reported that a closed-door meeting started immediately the visitors arrived the residence.

The meeting, which was said to have started around 1:35pm, lasted till around 2:30pm

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Killings: UNIJOS suspends ongoing exams

3 APC governors hold closed-door meeting with Ladoja in Ibadan

Sanusi: Nigeria made no progress in 40 years

Group urges Nigerians to emulate Buhari and Tinubu on national unity

FG evacuates 22 relatives of dead ISIS fighters from Libya

Gov Masari says President Buhari never favours Katsina state against others

Gov Lalong orders another 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Former Imo governor Ohakim explains why he joined APC

Wike wants PDP to sue Umahi and Ayade for joining APC