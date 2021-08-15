Three governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have visited the Ibadan home of former Oyo Governor Rashidi Ladoja.
3 APC governors hold closed-door meeting with Ladoja in Ibadan
The meeting, which was said to have started around 1:35pm, lasted till around 2:30pm
Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) were said to have been led into Ladoja’s residence by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (Oyo North), Oloye Sharafadeen Alli, and Hon. Bimbo Adepoju.
According to TheNation, unconfirmed sources claimed the meeting was aimed at bringing the politician to the ruling APC.
It was also reported that a closed-door meeting started immediately the visitors arrived the residence.
