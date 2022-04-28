232 aspirants jostle for 36 elective positions on PDP platform in Edo

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, party chairman in the state said on Wednesday in Benin that 17 of the aspirants were jostling for the three senatorial seats.

He said 54 of them were jostling for the nine House of Representatives seats, while 161 were eyeing the 24 House of Assembly seats.

He gave the details when he addressed newsmen at the Sen. Ben Obi-led screening committee sitting.

Aziegbemi explained that the screening was to fulfil the Electoral Act guidelines which state that parties should conduct screening of aspirants as part of conditions for primary elections.

“We are abiding by the rules of the Electoral Act ahead of the party primary elections,’’ he said.

“It is interesting that in spite of the seeming problems the party has in the state, no time in its history have people purchased 161 Expression of Interest and Nomination forms,’’ he said.