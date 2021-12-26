RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

An INEC official says the names of the groups could not be revealed because they had not been approved as political parties.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Almost two years after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 groups have applied to be registered as new parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

The commission had in February 2020 deregistered the parties because of their performance in the 2019 general elections.

The INEC made this known in its response letter to a request by Punch on Freedom of Information.

“The commission wishes to inform you that from 2019 to December 14, 2021, a total of 101 political associations have forwarded their letters of intent to be registered as political parties,” the letter reads.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman also confirmed the development in an interview with the newspaper saying, the names of the groups could not be revealed because they had not been approved as political parties.

Oyeakanmi said, “So far, a total of 101 associations have submitted their letters of intent to be registered as political parties. However, a letter of intent does not amount to an application for registration. An association can only be said to have applied when such application is in the prescribed form.

“The INEC designed application form is only issued after an association has received clearance on its proposed name, logo, acronym and address in Abuja and has also paid the required fee of N1m to obtain the form.”

Recall that following the deregistration of the 74 political parties in February 2020, the number of political parties in the country dropped to 18.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Trending

Buhari refuses to sign electoral amendment bill, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)

Ortom hails Buhari for rejecting Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari

2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida