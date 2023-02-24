ADVERTISEMENT
2.12m Abia electorate to vote in 4,062 polling units – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, says 2.12 million registered voters are expected to vote in the 4,062 polling units during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, Mrs Rebecca Jim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

Jim said that all the sensitive and non sensitive materials had been despatched to the 17 Local Government Areas under the surveillance of both the security and party agents.

She said that INEC was collaborating with the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, comprising the military and all the uniformed men.

She further said that the security personnel were being professional and supportive toward ensuring a credible and peaceful election.

“So far, we are enjoying security in Abia, there is no security lapse anywhere.

“The deployment of sensitive materials was accompanied by very tight security and those security agents that accompanied the materials will be there until Monday,” she said.

Jim appealed to the electorate to come our early for voting that is scheduled between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

She expressed the commission’s preparedness to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

She, therefore, advised the Abia electorate to freely come out and exercise their franchise.

NAN reports that the polls would hold in the three senatorial districts and eight federal constituencies in the state.

