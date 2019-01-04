Alhaji Baba Yusuf, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, disclosed this at a news briefing in Jalingo.

Yusuf also announced that the commission has decentralised the collection of PVCs to the registration areas (ward level), to enable people who were yet to collect their PVCs to do so ahead of the general elections.

“The Commission has decided to move the collection of PVCs closer to the people beginning from Jan. 16, to enable people collect their PVCs.

“Normally, the collection of PVCs is done at the local government level, but the Commission has decided to move it closer to the people at the Registration Areas to encourage prospective voters to collect their PVCs.

“The exercise will only last for five days and I want to call on the people of the state to take advantage of the opportunity to go to their various electoral wards and collect their PVCs,” he said.

Yusuf, who assured the people of Taraba that INEC would print out all PVCs before the elections, explained that the distribution of PVCs would stop one week to elections.

He urged those who are yet to have their PVCs printed to exercise patient as the commission was doing everything possible to ensure that all those who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration get their PVCs before the elections.