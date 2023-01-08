2023:Tinubu inaugurates APC South-West campaign office in Akure.

Tinubu, while inaugurating the campaign office immediately after the APC Presidential Campaign rally at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, said Akeredolu had demonstrated serious commitment to progressive politics.

“This is a serious demonstration of commitment to progressive politics, to democratic principle that we adopted as the hallmark of our own political philosophy.

“Together, we have worked to build democracy and it has not been easy even though it is the best form of government but it is very difficult to navigate.

“You have demonstrated with this building that you are truly committed to the developmental programme of our time and of Ondo State.

“You have demonstrated in many areas of infrastructural development, in setting this state on the path of prosperity, manufacturing and youth development,” he said.