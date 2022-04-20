2023:Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Obi, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this in Enugu while meeting with party stakeholders for consultation.

After the meeting which was held at the party’s Secretariat, Obi while addressing journalists decried the state of Nigeria’s economy and the country’s debt burden.

He said if nothing was done to address the challenges, the current leaders of the country would plunge it into more debt.

“We even borrow to service debts. What we are sharing is finished. We need wealth creators. We need to move Nigeria from a consumptive nation into a productive nation.

“The problem of Nigeria is leadership. The cumulative effect of the failure of our leadership in the past decades is what we are suffering from now. So we just have to do things right. Countries don’t fail overnight,” he said.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the way to save Nigeria from its present economic woes was to shoot up the production sector by ensuring all borrowings are used productively.

Obi also submitted that the creation of job opportunities for the teeming population of Nigerian youths; enhancing food security for every Nigerian and reducing the cost of running governance would help in saving the country’s economy.

On insecurity and incessant killings across the country, Obi promised to address the problem by improving the production sector, adding that food security would be one of the top priorities of his administration.

“Natural security is when human beings know where their next meal will come from. 98 million Nigerians are living below the poverty line. The poverty rate in Nigeria with a population of about 200 million people is far higher than that of China and India with populations of over 2.8 billion people combined.

“Unemployment rate in Nigeria is the highest. More than fifty percent of our young people who are of production age are doing nothing”, he said.