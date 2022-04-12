RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Zulum tasks presidential aspirants on unity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has urged presidential aspirants for the 2023 election to always consider the unity and peace of Nigeria as the paramount in their aspirations.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)

Zulum made the call on Monday in Maiduguri when he received the presidential aspirant of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gov. Nyesome Wike of Rivers State who paid him a courtesy call.

Recommended articles

Zulum said aspirants needed to work towards uniting Nigerians and deepening democracy in the country irrespective of party affiliation.

He lauded Wike for his concern to the people of Borno during its trying moments, adding that the people of Borno were grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari administration for addressing the security situation in the zone.

Earlier, Wike said his visit to the governor was a prelude to addressing PDP members in the state on his presidential aspiration under the party.

Wike lauded Zulum for the development in Borno, particularly the cleanliness of Maiduguri city and urged him to sustain the tempo.

He also lauded the improvement in security situation in the state.

“I am happy with you, I commend your work, I have seen the cleanliness of the state,” Wike said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike, who also spoke to newsmen on his mission in Maiduguri, said that based on his consultations with delegates so far across Nigeria, he was confident of getting the party’s ticket.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NSCDC deploys 2,418 officers for Easter celebrations in Delta

NSCDC deploys 2,418 officers for Easter celebrations in Delta

2023: Zulum tasks presidential aspirants on unity

2023: Zulum tasks presidential aspirants on unity

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi, Adebayo, Egbeyemi lead APC campaign council

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi, Adebayo, Egbeyemi lead APC campaign council

Eloquence and In sha Allah: Osinbajo’s declaration is not worth the wait [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Eloquence and In sha Allah: Osinbajo’s declaration is not worth the wait [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Trending

5 qualities Nigeria’s next president should have according to Ibrahim Babangida

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)