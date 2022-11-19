2023: Zamfara women group declare support for Tinubu, Matawalle

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands of women attended the rally that started from Gusau Women Centre to Government House, Gusau.

The event with a theme: ”Tidying up and Sweeping Zamfara from Top to Bottom”, was organised by the group to declare support for Tinubu and Matawalle’s candidature as well as all APC candidates in the state.

Dr Ibrahim noted that it had been a long tradition in the state that women played vital roles during election.

“Therefore, we must declare support for candidates with good plans for women.

“All women in Zamfara, we all agree that we must participate in politics to realise our dreams in politics.

“In 2023, we are are going to deliver similar votes to APC as we delivered 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019”, she added.

“Zamfara is already home of APC, therefore, no seat should be left to the opposition parties.

“As state Coordinator, I am happy to announce that we are going to mobilize and ensure that all women in our localities vote for all APC candidates.

“No seat should be left to the opposition parties in the upcoming 2023 general elections”, she explained.

“I am using this medium to commend Gov. Matawalle for his kind gesture to the activities of the council in Zamfara.

“On behalf of the APC Women Professional Council, Zamfara Chapter, we also appreciate His Excellency for considering women in appointing them in to various positions under his administration,” she added.

Dr Barira also appreciated Zamfara Governor’s Wife, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle for uplifting lives of women in the state.

According to her, thousands of women in the state benefitted from her empowerment programme under which 1,800 women received monthly financial support of N20,000 each.