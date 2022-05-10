2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

Idris said the disagreement between Gov Bello Matawalle and former governor Abdulaziz Yari was resolved at APC National Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the signing of agreement between Matawalle and former governor Yari that put an end to the crisis was progress for the party.

“With this signing, APC has once again been reunited under one roof.

“The two leaders promised and agreed to work closely together for the benefit of the state,” Idris said.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani thanked all stakeholders that participated in the peace accord.