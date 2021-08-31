2023: You've capacity to consolidate on Buhari’s gains, Group tells Tinubu

Benjamin urged Tinubu to ignore “discordant tunes’’ from certain quarters and make preparations to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He urged the leadership and members of the ruling APC to rally support for their party leader whenever he officially declares interest in the number one job.

“Tinubu is a qualified Nigerian who has the legal right to contest for the presidency or any other position he desires. He has been instrumental to the success of democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

“He has also contributed immensely to the growth and sustenance of participatory, multiparty democracy in the country, maintaining his membership of the opposition party from 1999, until the ruling party was defeated in 2015.