RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Yoruba World Congress declares support for Tinubu in UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with a promise to work for the enthronement of a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Read Also

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Yoruba World Congress (YWC), is an umbrella body of all self-determination groups and socio-cultural organisations of Yoruba descent worldwide.

Raheem said the time had come for everyone, most especially sons and daughters of Yoruba descendant, around the world to put behind the past and work for the success of their son, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said the YWC had resolved to support the APC candidate with the hope that he would return Nigeria’s glory and bring the cohesion and peace required for the progress and development of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs a courageous strong leader, a pan-Nigerian with in-depth experience on economy, politics and the country generally, saying that this is where Tinubu stands out.

He assured that the YWC would deploy its entire arsenal to work for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“This is the best time for Nigeria to take her place in the comity of nations and Tinubu is the right man to take us there,” Raheem said.

He added that the YWC would send representatives to Nigeria to work with the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ahead of the election to ensure electoral victory.

According to the statement, among the guest at the declaration were APC leader, Mr Oldeebo Olaide, National Chairman of Tinubu-Shettima Support Group (TSSG) in the Diaspora, and his Deputy, Amb. Azeez Salam.

Others were: Otunba Jafaru Braimoh, TSSG France representative, Hadjia Rakeyaat Alfa, TSSG Diaspora representative, Kemi Hadjia Hauwa and TSSG United Kingdom Representative, Kemi Omole.

Also represented at the occasion were the TSSG Grand Patron, Chief James Faleke and the APC PCC Director of Diaspora Directorate, Mr Ade Omole.

The statement added that Oladapo Habeeb who represented the APC UK Campaign Council, welcomed the YWC at the event held amid fanfare

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: God called me and Jandor to change Lagos story — Funke Akindele

2023: God called me and Jandor to change Lagos story — Funke Akindele

2023: Yoruba World Congress declares support for Tinubu in UK

2023: Yoruba World Congress declares support for Tinubu in UK

American University promotes 3 Nigerians to professors

American University promotes 3 Nigerians to professors

Suspects arrested for alleged supply of SIM packs, drugs to bandits in Zamfara

Suspects arrested for alleged supply of SIM packs, drugs to bandits in Zamfara

Floods: Spike in snakebite cases, village head’s wife killed in Plateau

Floods: Spike in snakebite cases, village head’s wife killed in Plateau

Tinubu support group wary of Southwest

Tinubu support group wary of Southwest

Obi-Datti begins door-to-door, markets campaign – Coordinator

Obi-Datti begins door-to-door, markets campaign – Coordinator

NDLEA arrests 10 suspects in massive operation, seizes drugs in 5 states

NDLEA arrests 10 suspects in massive operation, seizes drugs in 5 states

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

FG evacuates 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu