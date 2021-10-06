RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Yahaya Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition – Group

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Insinuation that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has jettisoned his presidential ambition for the position of vice-president is a lie from the pit of hell, a group, the Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals (GAP3) has announced.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello

The group made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Recommended articles

The statement, signed by the National Coordinator and National Publicity Secretary of the group, Hon. Ahmed Chikaji and Hon. Suleiman Siraj respectively, said the publication by a national daily was not true.

The group described the publication as unwarranted, malicious and capable of undermining the personality and integrity of Bello, who had been strategizing to run for the presidency in 2023.

According to the statement, the group is not unmindful of the activities of some political detractors with the motive of derailing the political moves of Bello, using all possible means, including the media.

"We are aware of various moves by some political detractors using fake news and other means to set back our collective agitation for the North Central geo-political zone to pick the presidential slot of the APC and the personality of Gov. Yahaya Bello for the job.

“The agitation and the ambition is indeed, on the fast lane and for sure it is going to be mission accomplished. Certainly, we expect people to grumble.”

The group reiterated its earlier stance on adherence to rotational presidency, urging the APC nationwide to support groups, youths and women in the vanguard for the North Central and Bello’s presidency.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Northern lawmakers visit Tinubu in London, endorse him for president

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; members of the House of Representatives from the north in London.. (Punch)