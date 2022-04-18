2023: Yagba APC excos, councilors endorse Kogi Commissioner for Reps

The declaration was made on Sunday when KFF and his team paid a Consultation visit to the APC excos in Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

In his remarks at the various APC Secretariats across the three LGAs, Fanwo said the consultation was to interact with the APC stakeholders in Yagba and to formally declare his intention to represent them at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly; seeking their support.

Fanwo stressed that he has the capacity, experience and capability to deliver a better legislative representation and surpass the achievements of the current lawmaker representing Yagba people at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

”Though, in terms of human capacity development, the current lawmaker has tried his best, but we will do better.

”When we get the APC ticket, we will defeat him by God’s grace at the general elections.

”Our party must be on the path of truth and fairness, so that it can be stronger and better. By the grace of God, 2023 will be different; APC will win and win massively,” he said.

He thanked the people for their massive turnout to honour his consultation as well as the endorsement, saying he would not disappoint them.

The commissioner further urged the people to support the presidential ambition of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

Responding, the APC Chairman, Mopamuro LGA, Hon Charles Omoyele, said KFF is their leader and their own, hence the massive turnout of party members to welcome him and his team.

He urged the people of Yagba to unite and forgive one another, saying, ”let us unite and support KFF, because he is our own and we must take it as our project.

”Let us look for a House of Representative member that can best represent the interest of our people and KFF is the best person that can fill that vacuum”.

On his part, the Executive Chairman, Mopamuro LGA, Hon. Sunday Moses, urged the people to rally round KFF and support his ambition because he is their son.

Moses appealed to the people to join hands together to support KFF’s ambition, while urging them to forgive any shortcoming noticed.

He reemphasized that though the incumbent lawmaker representing Yagba, Mr Leke Abejide, has tried his best, KFF would perform far better.

At APC Secretariat in Odo-Ere, Yagba West LGA, the APC Chairman, Samuel David, said the party excos in the local government area have endorsed KFF as the APC candidate for Yagba federal constituency.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman, Yagba East, Kehinde Atteh, noted that Yagba people had been lagging behind in everything for several years, saying, ”APC is a good party but some of the people there are too selfish”!

He, however, assured KFF and his team of the total support of APC Yagba East, while calling for more unity and proper engagement with people at the grassroots.

In his response, Fanwo appreciated the people for their unalloyed support and the endorsement, as well as their commitment to the party.

He urged them to be united and support the party to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that all the 10 and 14 Councillors in Mopamuro and Yagba west respectively, also unanimously endorsed KFF.

Other party executives in their separate comments, assured KFF of their total support.