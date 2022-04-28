2023: With your credentials, calmness, other contestants are shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

The monarch said Osinbajo’s pedigree, credentials, and capacity puts him shoulder above other presidential aspirants.

The Vice President was in Edo state on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to meet statutory delegates and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

While he told the Oba that he was in the state for political reasons, Osinbajo said he deemed it appropriate to make the Palace his first stop.

Speaking on his readiness for presidency, Osinbajo said has been exposed to various areas of governance for years, adding that he is experienced to lead Nigeria.

The traditional ruler, however, thanked Osinbajo for making the visit to his Palace stating that he was scheduled to be in Abuja for some official engagement but had to stay back to receive the Vice President.

He said, “We got a letter from your office just the day before yesterday that the vice president is coming. We had to put the trip on hold and I did not even hesitate about it. We must put the trip on hold to receive our dear son of the soil, Yemi Osinbajo.

“Whenever we think about Your Excellency here, it’s always with warmth in our hearts.”

He said further “We have heard the reasons why you are here. We don’t need to overflog your credentials, they speak for themselves. I always admire you greatly.

“Because of your credentials, humility, calmness, there’s no gainsaying that your contestants are shivering where they are.”

“With your credentials and entrance to the race other contestants must be shivering wherever they are.”