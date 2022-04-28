RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: With your credentials, calmness, other contestants are shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Osinbajo says he is experienced to lead Nigeria.

Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo continues to seek the support of political and traditional leaders across the country, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has heaped praises on the VP.

Recommended articles

The monarch said Osinbajo’s pedigree, credentials, and capacity puts him shoulder above other presidential aspirants.

The Vice President was in Edo state on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to meet statutory delegates and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

While he told the Oba that he was in the state for political reasons, Osinbajo said he deemed it appropriate to make the Palace his first stop.

Speaking on his readiness for presidency, Osinbajo said has been exposed to various areas of governance for years, adding that he is experienced to lead Nigeria.

The traditional ruler, however, thanked Osinbajo for making the visit to his Palace stating that he was scheduled to be in Abuja for some official engagement but had to stay back to receive the Vice President.

He said, “We got a letter from your office just the day before yesterday that the vice president is coming. We had to put the trip on hold and I did not even hesitate about it. We must put the trip on hold to receive our dear son of the soil, Yemi Osinbajo.

“Whenever we think about Your Excellency here, it’s always with warmth in our hearts.”

He said further “We have heard the reasons why you are here. We don’t need to overflog your credentials, they speak for themselves. I always admire you greatly.

“Because of your credentials, humility, calmness, there’s no gainsaying that your contestants are shivering where they are.”

“With your credentials and entrance to the race other contestants must be shivering wherever they are.”

The APC presidential primary is scheduled to hold in May 2022 to decide the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 election.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Okowa tasks PDP stakeholders on reconciliatory moves

2023: Okowa tasks PDP stakeholders on reconciliatory moves

2023: With your credentials, calmness, other contestants are shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

2023: With your credentials, calmness, other contestants are shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Resignation: Only Appeal Court can upturn judgment, Malami tells court

Resignation: Only Appeal Court can upturn judgment, Malami tells court

Not ours - APC denies owning reported lost money at its Headquarter

Not ours - APC denies owning reported lost money at its Headquarter

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, public holidays to mark Eid al-Fitr, Workers Day

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, public holidays to mark Eid al-Fitr, Workers Day

Train attack: Terrorists release photo of abducted victim's newborn baby

Train attack: Terrorists release photo of abducted victim's newborn baby

Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine intact, war notwithstanding – FG

Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine intact, war notwithstanding – FG

Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery

Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery

Police arrest 21 motorcyclists for allegedly killing NDLEA personnel

Police arrest 21 motorcyclists for allegedly killing NDLEA personnel

Trending

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

﻿Osinbajo says he owes nobody else any allegiance outside his oath of office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]