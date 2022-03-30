RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Wike says he won’t bow to APC’s intimidation

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Wike says Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he won't allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to bully him in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

Wike who declared his presidential ambition over the weekend said he is fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria.

The governor said it was high time Nigerians stopped resigning to fate to endure the harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the ruling APC.

Wike said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, March 29, 2020.

Speaking on alleged intimidation by the APC, the governor said, "They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

The presidential hopeful stressed that Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC.

While declaring his presidential ambition, Wike said he has the capacity to hand victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election in 2023.

He added that he's the most capable aspirant to dislodge the APC from power.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World must not forget Afghanistan amid war in Ukraine – UN

World must not forget Afghanistan amid war in Ukraine – UN

2023: Friends buy PDP presidential form for Wike

2023: Friends buy PDP presidential form for Wike

Train Attack: Buhari’s security promises come off as empty rhetoric [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Train Attack: Buhari’s security promises come off as empty rhetoric [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Fans vandalise stadium as Nigeria loses World Cup qualification to Ghana

Fans vandalise stadium as Nigeria loses World Cup qualification to Ghana

Convention: APC chieftain lauds Buhari’s leadership role in resolving party’s crisis

Convention: APC chieftain lauds Buhari’s leadership role in resolving party’s crisis

2023: Wike says he won’t bow to APC’s intimidation

2023: Wike says he won’t bow to APC’s intimidation

Kwankwaso dumps PDP, obtains NNPP membership form

Kwankwaso dumps PDP, obtains NNPP membership form

New members of the APC national and zonal working committees — full list

New members of the APC national and zonal working committees — full list

Trade Union loses chairman and secretary to Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Trade Union loses chairman and secretary to Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian politicians whose children are now political leaders

Nigerian Politicians whose Children are now political leaders (Pulse)

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking. [Eagle Online]

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)