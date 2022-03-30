2023: Wike says he won’t bow to APC’s intimidation

Wike who declared his presidential ambition over the weekend said he is fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria.

The governor said it was high time Nigerians stopped resigning to fate to endure the harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the ruling APC.

Wike said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, March 29, 2020.

Speaking on alleged intimidation by the APC, the governor said, "They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

The presidential hopeful stressed that Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC.

While declaring his presidential ambition, Wike said he has the capacity to hand victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election in 2023.