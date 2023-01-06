2023: Why S/West must vote massively for Tinubu— Support group

Tinubu, also the Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator, Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Lagos State, said that only the APC candidate would actualise the dream of the region and Nigeria.

“We are spreading the message of Asiwaju to every nook and cranny of the South West so that people will know about the coming election and come out en mass to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the APC.

“People of South West must come out massively to support Tinubu and vote for him if they want a better future.

“He (Tinubu) is the right man that can lead us to the Nigeria of our dreams, the Nigeria that we all want and cherish.

“He is ready, he is prepared and can do it.” Tinubu, also the Convener, ABAT Framework Outreach, said.

The director general said that the former Lagos state governor has “the best team to take Nigeria forward” if elected.

Tinubu, who noted that the group had toured Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Areas and environs, said that by next week the campaign road show would move to Somolu and Bariga environs.

According to him, subsequently, the campaign road show will move to Akure (Ondo State), Osogbo (Osun), Ibadan (Oyo State) and Abeokuta (Ogun).

He said the group would organise no fewer than 20 of such in various local government areas of the state and the South-West states.

According to him, the objective of the road shows is to take the campaign about Tinubu to where people live and where they work.

“We are telling everyone that the best person that can take this country forward is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not only the best man for the job, we know he has the best team for the job in every facet of the economy, security, health, education and what a few.

“We are not just saying Tinubu is the best, the team around him is the best to take Nigeria forward and get us the Nigeria that we are all yearning for, that we all work and pray for.

“The only person that can do that is Tinubu,” he said.

He added that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat had also done so well to deserve a second term in office.

Speaking on the projected number of votes the group intended to galvanise for the APC candidate, the convener, who could not put a figure, said that they targeted massive votes in Lagos and other South-West for APC.

“We cannot put a figure on this but we want everybody in the South-West to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

According to him, the road show since inception has been yielding expected results of reaching out to voters who are yet to decide on the candidate they want to vote for in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road show, which began at PWD/Airforce Base bus stop, slowed down traffic along Arowojobe St. Adeyemi St. Ladipo, Mafoluku Road, Oshodi Road, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Airport Road and all Isolo and Ejigbo and its environs.