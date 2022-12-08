ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Why Nigerians should elect Tinubu — Lagos BRT boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Fola Tinubu, Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator, Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Lagos State, has organised a Road Show in support of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu, the Director-General of the Bola Tinubu 4 President 2023 Support Group, who spoke on Wednesday at the second batch of the group’s road show in Lagos Mainland environs, said that the former Lagos State governor has “the best team to take Nigeria forward” if elected.

He said the group would organised no fewer than 20 of such in various local government areas of the state and the South-West states.

According to him, the objective of the road shows is to take the campaign about Tinubu to where people live and where they work.

We are telling everyone that the best person that can take this country forward is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not only the best man for the job, we know he has the best team for the job in every facets of the economy, security, health, education and what a few.

“We are not just saying Asiwaju is the best, the team around him is the best to take Nigeria forward and get us the Nigeria that we are all yearning for, that we all work and pray for.

“The only person that can do that is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” the convener of ABAT Framework Outreach added.

He added that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat had also done so well to deserve a second term in office.

Speaking on the projected number of votes the group intended to galvanise for the APC candidate, the convener, who could not put a figure, said that they targetted massive votes in Lagos and other South-West for APC.

“We cannot put a figure on this but we want everybody in the South-West to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, Director, Logistics and Planning of the support group, said that the road show was to convince electorate, who were still sitting on the fence, to support Tinubu.

Oduyoye, a former General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said: “We are going out to sell our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is to let the people know that if we want a better future in this country, so far as we are concerned, Asiwaju is the best candidate amongst all the candidates.”

Oduyoye, who noted that he had never met Tinubu, said that the APC candidate has the capability, knowledge and experience to move the country forward.

According to him, all arguments about Tinubu’s age and health are mere distractions.

In his remarks, Mr Babalola Thomas, the Mainland Local Government Coordinator of the group, said that the event has sent a clear message to electorate in the area that Tinubu has the wherewithal to fix Nigeria.

Thomas said: “Our man has the backing of the grassroots to fix Nigeria. He is a builder of men, why not allow the builder of men to build Nigeria

“He has done a lot, it is the pay back time and by God’s grace in February, 2023 we will deliver the vote. I enjoin all our people to vote for all APC candidates.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road show, which began at Lagos Mainland Local Government Secretariat, slowed down traffic at Apapa Road, Costain, Iponri, Alaka, Stadium, Ojuelegba, and some parts of Sabo and Yaba areas.

The show saw the organisers distributing campaign flyers, T-shirts and caps to motorists and residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

