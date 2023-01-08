2023: Why it's difficult for me to help youths win elections - Obi

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this while speaking during "The People's Townhall 2023" organised by Channels Television on Sunday, December 8, 2023.

Obi, who was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, fielded questions from the host and members of the audience as he enunciated his plans for the economy, healthcare, education, and other critical sectors of the country.

Asked what his party is doing to support about 4,000 young people contesting in the 2023 elections, the Labour Party presidential candidate said he doesn't think he has the capacity to support them now.

Obi's words: "I don't think I will be supporting them to win election. Because you know already I'm trying to carry myself to win so it's a difficult thing trying to support another person.

"One thing I can assure you is that they will be part of the government we're going to form. A critical plank of our government will be youth and women. But you know I'm struggling. You can't be carrying another weight when you're already in difficulty, then you'll crush yourself.

"But involvement, yes. We need them (youths), it's about their future. They have to be in decision-making, I say it every day and I do it now. You could see in all my visits, in all my trips, I go with the youths. I go with women.