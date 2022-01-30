2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

The Council urged Lagosians to dismiss such a vexatious rumour that's capable of causing confusion and disharmony in the polity.

This is in reaction to a widely circulated message on social media, especially WhatsApp, that the advisory council has penned down a name to replace Sanwo-olu come 2023.

The Council released a statement through its Secretary to debunk the report while describing it as false, malicious and groundless.

It said: “The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state as follows:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

”That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

”It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor."

According to GAC, it's premature now for anyone to speculate about governorship election in Lagos State because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not indicated the commencement of the process.

”Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith,” it concluded.

Few days ago, the Lagos Governor insisted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the most qualified candidate for president in 2023.