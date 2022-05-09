2023: We will continue with the legacies we left before leaving Govt – Anyim

Anyim said this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Kaduna where he interacted with the PDP delegates, seeking their support in the coming 2023 Presidential primary elections.

He said while in government, they had a programme with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revive farming and textile industries by giving the actors the facilities to revive the sectors.

“It was in process before we left the Government, we shall continue from where we stopped if hopefully, we are given the mandate by Nigerians to return in bigger capacity as president in 2023.

According to him, Nigeria needs a consensus leader like myself to address the peoples plights and enhance socio-economy, infrastructural and security challenges in the country.

“I have passion for a united and peaceful Nigeria. I have never exceeded two weeks out of Nigeria when I was in Government and I ensured sanity in the Senate which led to so many achievements we recorded while in government”.

He pledged to revive the moribund industries in Kaduna, saying that it would tackle youths restiveness and insecurity in the state and Nigeria in general.

Also speaking, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, said with Anyim’s experience in the past administrations in Nigeria, he would undoubtedly perform wonders if given the mantle of Nigerian’s leadership in 2023.