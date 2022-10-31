RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: We are yet to decide presidential candidate to support — Wike

Bayo Wahab

Wike declared that all political officer seekers in Rivers would win the 2023 election,

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)

Read Also

The governor said this on Monday, October 31, 2022, during the inauguration of 319 ward and 32 constituency liaison officers in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said the PDP governorship candidate in the state, all the House of Representatives, Senate, and House of Assembly candidates would win in the 2023 general elections.

But for the presidency, the governor said the state is yet to determine who to support.

He said, “PDP will win our State. I am not hiding it as far as the governorship, House of Reps, Senate and State Assembly are concerned. The other one we have not decided until the right thing is done.”

Wike also criticised Dr. Abiye Sekibo, a former Minister of Transport and Rivers Director, Atiku Supporters, saying he lacks the capacity to speak for the people of the state.

Describing him as a self-seeking politician, Wike said Sekibi was unable to attract democratic dividends of any kind to the state when he was a minister.

He said: “I watched a video when one Dr. Abiye Sekibo, while he was addressing people in his house on Sunday, said he is the director of Atiku’s Supporters in Rivers. I have no problem about that. But he does not have that capacity to speak on behalf of Rivers State.

“In that video, he said that River State has been having a close relationship with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that Rivers State has always benefitted from Atiku Abubakar. I want to correct one impression, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has a personal relationship with Alhaji Atiku, not Rivers State.

“Dr. Abiye Sekibo was Minister of Transport when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the Vice-President of Nigeria. Can you people mention one project in Okrika, I don’t even want to talk about Rivers State, in Ogu/Bolo, one project that he brought down to Rivers State. Is there anyone?”

Wike, who has been at loggerheads with the presidential candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said that leadership was not about personal aggrandizement.

According to him, serving the people, and protecting their interests while building up others as competent successors are the hallmarks of a good leader.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: We are yet to decide presidential candidate to support — Wike

2023: We are yet to decide presidential candidate to support — Wike

Obaseki sacks Commissioner for Roads and Bridges over alleged non-performance

Obaseki sacks Commissioner for Roads and Bridges over alleged non-performance

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

El Rufai and Peter Obi

Court document shows Peter Obi not to blame for El-Rufai’s arrest