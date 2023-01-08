ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

News Agency Of Nigeria

Archbishop Emeritus and Dean of the Anglican Communion, Maxwell Anikwenwa, has tasked every Nigerian to exercise their franchise and vote in capable leaders and turn the nation around positively.

Nigerians queue to vote in an election (Nigerian Democratic Report)
Nigerians queue to vote in an election (Nigerian Democratic Report)
Anikwenwa said that voting was an important part of any democracy and only the citizens’ vote could ensure that quality leaders were elected into office.

It is not enough to register and collect your permanent voter cards (PVCs), It is very important to vote on election day in order to carry out your civic responsibility.

“People often say ‘I will not get involved’, but these are the same people that would turn around to complain about a government they did not take part in putting into power.

“Nigeria is in a critical situation that it must be rescued by every well-meaning citizen and this can only be done by our votes. Bad governance can be checked at the polling units.

“So, I urge eligible voters to go collect their PVCs to enable them exercise their rights in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon titled: “Never give up”, Archbishop Ibezim urged the congregation not to allow life challenges to hinder them from worshipping and rendering services to God.

He also commended the parishioners for their contributions to the growth and expansion of the church.

“Worshipping God brings miracles. Do not allow your life challenges stop you and do not complain whenever you are asked to do something in the church because it is a privilege to work for God,” Ibezim added.

In his remarks, Chairman, Dedication Committee, Chief Chukwuemeka Orjiakor, appreciated God for the success of the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria
2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

