2023: University chancellor emerges Abia APGA guber candidate

The two other contestants, Gen. Ijioma Ijioma (rtd.) and Chikwe Udensi scored 36 votes and 13 votes, respectively.

In an acceptance speech, Ibe extended a hand of fellowship to his co-contestants, saying “there is no Victor, no vanquished.”

He urged them to join him in the onerous task of salvaging Abia from imminent collapse.

“As we begin the final journey of redeeming Abia, my doors remain open to receive those unique ideas that can help us to realise the new Abia of our dream.

“Umunnem (my brothers), today is a good day to be an Abia citizen.

“I want to profoundly appreciate Abia people in general for their patience and prayers so far.

“I assure you that God has heard our collective prayers and has commenced the salvation of our state,” Ibe said.

He appealed to everyone to join the struggle to re-write the story of the state, notwithstanding their party affiliations and personal interest.

“As the lamentation of Abia people for 24 years comes to an end shortly, I implore you to weep no more for I see in the horizon, a brand new Abia,” Ibe said.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Mr Echezona Etioba, said that accredited voters were 482 and that three votes were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Uwa congratulated Ibe at the end of the exercise, Ijioma expressed reservations over the result.

He alleged some discrepancies and said that he would challenge the outcome.