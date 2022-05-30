RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: University chancellor emerges Abia APGA guber candidate

The Founder and Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Greg Ibe, has emerged the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 general elections in Abia.

Prof Gregory Ibe (Gregory University Uturu)

Ibe polled 283 votes to defeat other contestants, including his closest rival, Mr Etigwe Uwa (SAN), who scored 148 votes.

The two other contestants, Gen. Ijioma Ijioma (rtd.) and Chikwe Udensi scored 36 votes and 13 votes, respectively.

In an acceptance speech, Ibe extended a hand of fellowship to his co-contestants, saying “there is no Victor, no vanquished.”

He urged them to join him in the onerous task of salvaging Abia from imminent collapse.

As we begin the final journey of redeeming Abia, my doors remain open to receive those unique ideas that can help us to realise the new Abia of our dream.

“Umunnem (my brothers), today is a good day to be an Abia citizen.

“I want to profoundly appreciate Abia people in general for their patience and prayers so far.

“I assure you that God has heard our collective prayers and has commenced the salvation of our state,” Ibe said.

He appealed to everyone to join the struggle to re-write the story of the state, notwithstanding their party affiliations and personal interest.

“As the lamentation of Abia people for 24 years comes to an end shortly, I implore you to weep no more for I see in the horizon, a brand new Abia,” Ibe said.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Mr Echezona Etioba, said that accredited voters were 482 and that three votes were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Uwa congratulated Ibe at the end of the exercise, Ijioma expressed reservations over the result.

He alleged some discrepancies and said that he would challenge the outcome.

NAN further reports that the congress, which took place at Kolpin Society, Umuahia under heavy security, was rancour-free.

