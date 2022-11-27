2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils.

The governor announced that his immediate younger brother, Austin Umahi, would be the Director-General of the men’s wing while the state Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, is the First Vice Chairman of the men’s wing.

“The wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Ethel Igwe is the First Vice-Chairman of the women’s wing while Mrs Queendaline Nwigwe is the Second Vice-Chairman.

"The wife of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru, is the third vice chairman while the party’s gubernatorial running mate, Mrs Patricia Obila, is the fourth vice-chairman.

“The party’s candidates at all levels of the elections are members of the council in various categories, among other party stakeholders.

He commended the party faithful for the massive solidarity given to the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during his recent campaign in the state.

“It is incontrovertible that women surpassed expectations and exceeded the men in mobilisation during the rally.

“I hereby make a case for enhanced slots for the women in the state’s governance and urge the incoming governor to ensure such.

“When we tried giving women 40 per cent of the affirmative action, the men protested but next time we will give women 60 per cent and the men 40 per cent,” he said.

Umahi made a personal donation of N30 million to the campaign councils, noting that it was neither government money, nor party fund.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state party chairman, thanked the governor for inaugurating the councils, noting that it was time for action.

“You showed capacity during the recent presidential campaign in the state and proved to the party’ national leadership that you are also a professor of politics, as well as infrastructure.

“It is time for members to mobilise and canvass for votes in all localities across the state to prove that Ebonyi is entirely APC,” he said.